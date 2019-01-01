ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Helios and Matheson
(OTCEM:HMNY)
0.0002
-0.0091[-97.85%]
Last update: 12:29PM
15 minutes delayed

Helios and Matheson (OTC:HMNY), Dividends

Helios and Matheson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Helios and Matheson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 18, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Helios and Matheson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Helios and Matheson (HMNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helios and Matheson. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on March 5, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Helios and Matheson (HMNY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helios and Matheson (HMNY). The last dividend payout was on March 5, 2013 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Helios and Matheson (HMNY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helios and Matheson (HMNY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on March 5, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Helios and Matheson (OTCEM:HMNY)?
A

Helios and Matheson has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Helios and Matheson (HMNY) was $0.09 and was paid out next on March 5, 2013.

Browse dividends on all stocks.