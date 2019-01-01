QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.43%
52 Wk
10.4 - 16.99
Mkt Cap
356M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
32.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:41AM
HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris. The company earns revenue in the form of product sales and royalties, out of which product sales contribute to the majority of the revenue. The company operates in Canada and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HLS Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK: HLTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HLS Therapeutics's (HLTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HLS Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK: HLTRF) was reported by Raymond James on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HLTRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)?

A

The stock price for HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK: HLTRF) is $10.9701 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:30:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 23, 2018.

Q

When is HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) reporting earnings?

A

HLS Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HLS Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) operate in?

A

HLS Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.