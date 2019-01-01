HLS Therapeutics (OTC:HLTRF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK: HLTRF) was reported by Raymond James on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HLTRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK: HLTRF) was provided by Raymond James, and HLS Therapeutics downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HLS Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HLS Therapeutics was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF) is trading at is $10.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.