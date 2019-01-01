QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.9 - 15.92
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
22.87
Shares
373.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc is a Japanese holding company that owns advertising companies, integrated media companies, and creative solutions companies. The company earns most of its revenue from its two largest segments, mass media services and marketing promotion. The mass media segments focus on television, newspaper, and magazine advertising. The company's marketing promotion segment focuses on Internet, creative, and promotional services. While the vast majority of the historical company's revenue was derived from Japan, Hakuhodo is expanding internationally through its over 250 subsidiaries around the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (HKUOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTCPK: HKUOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hakuhodo Dy Holdings's (HKUOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (HKUOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (HKUOF)?

A

The stock price for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTCPK: HKUOF) is $14.9 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:56:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (HKUOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings.

Q

When is Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTCPK:HKUOF) reporting earnings?

A

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (HKUOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (HKUOF) operate in?

A

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.