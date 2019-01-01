ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hakuhodo Dy Holdings
(OTCPK:HKUOF)
10.20
00
Last update: 11:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.2 - 15.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 373.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.9K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E12.25
50d Avg. Price11.17
Div / Yield0.25/2.42%
Payout Ratio27.68
EPS22.87
Total Float-

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTC:HKUOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$211.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hakuhodo Dy Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTCPK:HKUOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTCPK:HKUOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings

Q
What were Hakuhodo Dy Holdings’s (OTCPK:HKUOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hakuhodo Dy Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.