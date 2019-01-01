QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.69 - 26.02
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-244.69
Shares
73.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
H.I.S. Co Ltd is a Japanese tourism and leisure company. The company organises itself into six segments: travel business, Huis Ten Bosch Group, hotel business, transportation business, The Kyushu Sanko Group, and other business. The travel business segment, which contributes the vast majority of company revenue, includes the company's domestic and international travel agency operations including tours, cruises, honeymoons, and airline tickets. The Huis Ten Bosch Group, the second- largest contributor to company revenue, includes H.I.S.'s theme and water park operations. The company earns the majority of its revenue within Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

H.I.S. Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H.I.S. Co (HISJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H.I.S. Co (OTCPK: HISJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are H.I.S. Co's (HISJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for H.I.S. Co.

Q

What is the target price for H.I.S. Co (HISJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for H.I.S. Co

Q

Current Stock Price for H.I.S. Co (HISJF)?

A

The stock price for H.I.S. Co (OTCPK: HISJF) is $15.69 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 19:46:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H.I.S. Co (HISJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for H.I.S. Co.

Q

When is H.I.S. Co (OTCPK:HISJF) reporting earnings?

A

H.I.S. Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is H.I.S. Co (HISJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H.I.S. Co.

Q

What sector and industry does H.I.S. Co (HISJF) operate in?

A

H.I.S. Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.