H.I.S. Co Ltd is a Japanese tourism and leisure company. The company organises itself into six segments: travel business, Huis Ten Bosch Group, hotel business, transportation business, The Kyushu Sanko Group, and other business. The travel business segment, which contributes the vast majority of company revenue, includes the company's domestic and international travel agency operations including tours, cruises, honeymoons, and airline tickets. The Huis Ten Bosch Group, the second- largest contributor to company revenue, includes H.I.S.'s theme and water park operations. The company earns the majority of its revenue within Japan.