H.I.S. Co (OTC:HISJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$33.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of H.I.S. Co using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
H.I.S. Co Questions & Answers
When is H.I.S. Co (OTCPK:HISJF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for H.I.S. Co
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for H.I.S. Co (OTCPK:HISJF)?
There are no earnings for H.I.S. Co
What were H.I.S. Co’s (OTCPK:HISJF) revenues?
There are no earnings for H.I.S. Co
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.