Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.05/4.32%
52 Wk
1.01 - 1.65
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
31.58
Open
-
P/E
7.14
EPS
0.23
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 10:41PM
Hisense Home Appliances Group Co Ltd is a manufacturer of white household electrical appliances in the People's Republic of China, with three brand names, namely Hisense, Kelon, Hitachi, and Ronshen. The company is principally engaged in the production of white household electrical appliances such as refrigerators, air-conditioners, freezers, washing machines, and Kitchen electrical appliances. The company operates in three reportable segments: Refrigerators & washing machines, Air-conditioners, and others. Most of the company's revenue is generated from the domestic market.

Hisense Home Appliances Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hisense Home Appliances (HISEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hisense Home Appliances (OTCPK: HISEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hisense Home Appliances's (HISEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hisense Home Appliances.

Q

What is the target price for Hisense Home Appliances (HISEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hisense Home Appliances

Q

Current Stock Price for Hisense Home Appliances (HISEF)?

A

The stock price for Hisense Home Appliances (OTCPK: HISEF) is $1.24 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hisense Home Appliances (HISEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hisense Home Appliances.

Q

When is Hisense Home Appliances (OTCPK:HISEF) reporting earnings?

A

Hisense Home Appliances does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hisense Home Appliances (HISEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hisense Home Appliances.

Q

What sector and industry does Hisense Home Appliances (HISEF) operate in?

A

Hisense Home Appliances is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.