Hisense Home Appliances Group Co Ltd is a manufacturer of white household electrical appliances in the People's Republic of China, with three brand names, namely Hisense, Kelon, Hitachi, and Ronshen. The company is principally engaged in the production of white household electrical appliances such as refrigerators, air-conditioners, freezers, washing machines, and Kitchen electrical appliances. The company operates in three reportable segments: Refrigerators & washing machines, Air-conditioners, and others. Most of the company's revenue is generated from the domestic market.