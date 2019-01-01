ñol

Hisense Home Appliances
(OTCPK:HISEF)
0.98
00
Last update: 10:06AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.95 - 1.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E8.74
50d Avg. Price0.96
Div / Yield0.03/3.43%
Payout Ratio46.31
EPS0.2
Total Float-

Hisense Home Appliances (OTC:HISEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hisense Home Appliances reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$18.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hisense Home Appliances using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hisense Home Appliances Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hisense Home Appliances (OTCPK:HISEF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hisense Home Appliances

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hisense Home Appliances (OTCPK:HISEF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hisense Home Appliances

Q
What were Hisense Home Appliances’s (OTCPK:HISEF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hisense Home Appliances

