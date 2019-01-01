Hisense Home Appliances (OTC:HISEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hisense Home Appliances using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Hisense Home Appliances Questions & Answers
When is Hisense Home Appliances (OTCPK:HISEF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Hisense Home Appliances
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hisense Home Appliances (OTCPK:HISEF)?
There are no earnings for Hisense Home Appliances
What were Hisense Home Appliances’s (OTCPK:HISEF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Hisense Home Appliances
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.