May 21, 2021

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (ARCA: HIPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF's (HIPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF.

Q

What is the target price for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS)?

A

The stock price for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (ARCA: HIPS) is $14.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 18, 2018.

Q

When is GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (ARCA:HIPS) reporting earnings?

A

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) operate in?

A

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.