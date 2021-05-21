This ETF Has An 8.4% Dividend Yield

Many analysts are talking about the perils of inflation. Higher prices usually don’t benefit anyone.

But inflation can be good for investors who are seeking income. It drives up prices, but it also drives up yields. Investors seeking income should consider this ETF.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSE:HIPS) invests in securities that have "pass-through" structures. These structures require them to distribute their earnings to shareholders as cash distributions.

This "high income, pass-through" strategy is known as HIPS. This ETF currently has a dividend yield of about 8.4%.