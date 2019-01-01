Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$101.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$101.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hims & Hers Health using advanced sorting and filters.
Hims & Hers Health Questions & Answers
When is Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) reporting earnings?
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Hims & Hers Health’s (NYSE:HIMS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $41.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.