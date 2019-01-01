ñol

Hi-Great Group Holding
(OTCEM:HIGR)
1.00
00
Last update: 11:47AM
15 minutes delayed

Hi-Great Group Holding (OTC:HIGR), Dividends

Hi-Great Group Holding issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hi-Great Group Holding generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Hi-Great Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hi-Great Group Holding.

Q
What date did I need to own Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hi-Great Group Holding.

Q
How much per share is the next Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hi-Great Group Holding.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hi-Great Group Holding (OTCEM:HIGR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hi-Great Group Holding.

