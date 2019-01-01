Patagonia Gold Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in the southern Patagonia region of Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. It also holds interests in mineral exploration companies which are involved in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploitation of mineral projects. Some of its projects include the Calcatreu, Cap-Oeste, El Tranquilo, La Josefina, La Manchuria, and La Valenciana.