QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
13.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
466.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Patagonia Gold Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The firm is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in the southern Patagonia region of Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. It also holds interests in mineral exploration companies which are involved in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploitation of mineral projects. Some of its projects include the Calcatreu, Cap-Oeste, El Tranquilo, La Josefina, La Manchuria, and La Valenciana.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Patagonia Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Patagonia Gold (HGLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Patagonia Gold (OTCPK: HGLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Patagonia Gold's (HGLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Patagonia Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Patagonia Gold (HGLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Patagonia Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Patagonia Gold (HGLD)?

A

The stock price for Patagonia Gold (OTCPK: HGLD) is $0.029 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:17:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Patagonia Gold (HGLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Patagonia Gold.

Q

When is Patagonia Gold (OTCPK:HGLD) reporting earnings?

A

Patagonia Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Patagonia Gold (HGLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Patagonia Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Patagonia Gold (HGLD) operate in?

A

Patagonia Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.