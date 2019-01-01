ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Patagonia Gold
(OTCPK:HGLD)
0.0366
00
Last update: 2:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding236.1M / 466.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 13.1K
Mkt Cap17.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Patagonia Gold (OTC:HGLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Patagonia Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Patagonia Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Patagonia Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Patagonia Gold (OTCPK:HGLD) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Patagonia Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Patagonia Gold (OTCPK:HGLD)?
A

There are no earnings for Patagonia Gold

Q
What were Patagonia Gold’s (OTCPK:HGLD) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Patagonia Gold

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.