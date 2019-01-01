ñol

Highland Global
(NYSE:HGLB)
10.68
-0.06[-0.56%]
Last update: 10:38AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.65 - 10.79
52 Week High/Low8.45 - 10.87
Open / Close10.79 / -
Float / Outstanding12.9M / 22.2M
Vol / Avg.14.2K / 102.6K
Mkt Cap237M
P/E3.36
50d Avg. Price10.2
Div / Yield0.97/9.05%
Payout Ratio27.84
EPS-
Total Float12.9M

Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB), Dividends

Highland Global issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Highland Global generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.87%

Annual Dividend

$0.972

Last Dividend

May 24

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Highland Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Highland Global (HGLB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Highland Global (HGLB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Highland Global ($HGLB) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Highland Global (HGLB) shares by June 23, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Highland Global (HGLB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Highland Global (HGLB) will be on June 22, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB)?
A

The most current yield for Highland Global (HGLB) is 9.87% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

