Highland Global
(NYSE:HGLB)
10.68
-0.06[-0.56%]
Last update: 10:38AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.65 - 10.79
52 Week High/Low8.45 - 10.87
Open / Close10.79 / -
Float / Outstanding12.9M / 22.2M
Vol / Avg.14.2K / 102.6K
Mkt Cap237M
P/E3.36
50d Avg. Price10.2
Div / Yield0.97/9.05%
Payout Ratio27.84
EPS-
Total Float12.9M

Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Highland Global reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Highland Global using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Highland Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Highland Global

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB)?
A

There are no earnings for Highland Global

Q
What were Highland Global’s (NYSE:HGLB) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Highland Global

