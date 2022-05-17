QQQ
Huntington Exploration Changes Its Name Inspired By Angel Wing Prospect

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2022 3:52 PM | 1 min read
  • Huntington Exploration Inc. HEI has changed its name to Angel Wing Metals Inc., effective at the market opening on May 19, 2022.
  • Effective at market opening on May 19, 2022, the company's common shares will begin trading under its new trading symbol, "AWM."
  • The company noted the new name is inspired by the bladed wing-shaped amethyst crystals present in the Angel Wing prospect.
  • The new CUSIP number for the company's common shares is 03464G107.
  • Price Action: HEI shares are trading lower by 2.78% at C$0.18 on TSXV on the last check Tuesday.

