Huntington Exploration Changes Its Name Inspired By Angel Wing Prospect

- Huntington Exploration Inc. HEI has changed its name to Angel Wing Metals Inc., effective at the market opening on May 19, 2022.
- Effective at market opening on May 19, 2022, the company's common shares will begin trading under its new trading symbol, "AWM."
- The company noted the new name is inspired by the bladed wing-shaped amethyst crystals present in the Angel Wing prospect.
- The new CUSIP number for the company's common shares is 03464G107.
- Price Action: HEI shares are trading lower by 2.78% at C$0.18 on TSXV on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.