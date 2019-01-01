QQQ
Range
20.62 - 20.93
Vol / Avg.
31.5K/38.9K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.69%
52 Wk
19.4 - 29.93
Mkt Cap
35.9B
Payout Ratio
50.6
Open
20.93
P/E
20.15
EPS
0.25
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
Henkel comprises two distinct customer groups. The consumer segment (around 52% of consolidated 2020 sales) comprises laundry and home care, including the Persil and Purex laundry detergent brands, beauty care, including the Schwarzkopf hand soap Dial brands, and consumer adhesives, primarily Loctite. Industrial adhesives make up the remaining 48% of sales. Sales from high-margin Western Europe accounted for 30% of the firm's consolidated total in 2020, while Asia and North America accounted for 16% and 26%, respectively.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.300
REV22.951B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Henkel AG & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Henkel AG & Co (HENOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Henkel AG & Co's (HENOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Henkel AG & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Henkel AG & Co (HENOY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENOY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 22, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HENOY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Henkel AG & Co (HENOY)?

A

The stock price for Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK: HENOY) is $20.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Henkel AG & Co (HENOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2012.

Q

When is Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK:HENOY) reporting earnings?

A

Henkel AG & Co’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.

Q

Is Henkel AG & Co (HENOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Henkel AG & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Henkel AG & Co (HENOY) operate in?

A

Henkel AG & Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.