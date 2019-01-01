ñol

Henkel AG & Co
(OTCPK:HENOY)
16.81
-0.28[-1.64%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.81 - 16.81
52 Week High/Low15.61 - 28.9
Open / Close16.81 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 262.1K
Mkt Cap29.2B
P/E17.07
50d Avg. Price16.57
Div / Yield0.5/2.94%
Payout Ratio48.72
EPS0.25
Total Float-

Henkel AG & Co (OTC:HENOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Henkel AG & Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 23

EPS

$4.300

Quarterly Revenue

$23B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Henkel AG & Co using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Henkel AG & Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK:HENOY) reporting earnings?
A

Henkel AG & Co (HENOY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 23, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK:HENOY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.82, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Henkel AG & Co’s (OTCPK:HENOY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

