Henkel AG & Co (OTC:HENOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 23
EPS
$4.300
Quarterly Revenue
$23B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Henkel AG & Co Questions & Answers
When is Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK:HENOY) reporting earnings?
Henkel AG & Co (HENOY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 23, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Henkel AG & Co (OTCPK:HENOY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.82, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Henkel AG & Co’s (OTCPK:HENOY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
