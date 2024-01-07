Loading... Loading...

As Dry January encourages nationwide alcohol abstinence, the cannabis industry responds with new and alternative products, aligning with the shifting preferences of consumers exploring beyond traditional alcohol options since the challenge's inception in 2013.

Cheech & Chong In The 'Hempire State'

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, the iconic cannabis duo, partner with NorthEast Extracts LLC to launch Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company products in New York. This strategic move brings their terpene-focused product philosophy to the Empire State, simplifying the selection process for users of all cannabis knowledge levels. The collaboration aims to create a diverse, accessible cannabis community in New York, providing tailored experiences based on terpene profiles.

High-End Exotic THCa Flower by BioWellnessX

BioWellnessX, a player in the hemp-derived cannabis sector, launches its premium THCa flower wholesale line in response to increasing demand. The Elite High-End Exotic THCa Flower expands the product range, emphasizing superior strains at competitive rates. Cultivated with precision under US farm bill guidelines, the line ensures top-tier purity, potency, and uniformity. For wholesale inquiries, contact BioWellnessX or visit the THCa flower wholesale form.

WhistlePig’s Non-Alc, Terpene Maple Old Fashioned

WhistlePig Whiskey disrupts Dry January with its limited edition Dank & Dry Old Fashioned Cocktail. This non-alcoholic concoction incorporates non-psychoactive cannabis terpenes into the signature Barrel Aged Maple Old Fashioned recipe. Crafted with 100% Rye Non-Whiskey, Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup, and Vermont Cannabis Terpenes, this non-alcoholic concoction supports the bartending community. 100% of the proceeds benefit Turning Tables, a New Orleans-based non-profit.

Hash Holes’ Limited-Edition Pre-Rolls By Illicit Gardens & Monopoly Melts

Missouri's top cannabis brand, Illicit Gardens, and solventless extraction experts Monopoly Melts join forces to present Hash Holes, a limited-edition series of craft pre-rolls. These high-dose joints boast 1.5 grams of Illicit's award-winning flower and 0.5 grams of Monopoly Melts' artisanal, solventless-extracted rosin. Explore their quality at From The Earth dispensaries in Missouri.

Hemp-Derived Products By Hemp Inc

Hemp, Inc. HEMP takes center stage with its diverse range of hemp-derived products, showcasing a commitment to innovation. From CBD/CBG coffee enhancers to topicals, tinctures, and capsules, the company offers high-quality options. As consumer demand surges, Hemp, Inc. anticipates significant growth, projecting the global CBD market to reach $19.67 billion by 2032.

Kiva's Camino Gummies Vs. Cocktails on Dry Jan

Kiva's Camino gummies, by Kiva Confections, provide an enticing alternative to Dry January, featuring the Recover and Sleep effects. Recover gummies feature 5mg THC and 10mg CBG for relaxation, while Sleep gummies (5mg THC, 1mg CBN) promote restful sleep. Available in California.

With insights shared exclusively with Benzinga, Kiva highlights the advantages of Camino gummies over cocktails with a detailed chart. It showcases the cost-effectiveness and health benefits of their 5mg THC gummy—priced at $1.25 with a 3-hour duration, minimal calories, and sugar—against the more expensive, higher-calorie cocktail that may cause hangovers.

As Dry January transforms into an exploration of new cannabis horizons, these pioneering products herald a shift in consumer preferences.

Image by s_bukley On Shutterstock