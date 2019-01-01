Holcim (OTC:HCMLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Holcim
Holcim Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Holcim (OTCPK: HCMLY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 23, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $88.00 expecting HCMLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 781.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Holcim (OTCPK: HCMLY) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Holcim maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Holcim, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Holcim was filed on April 23, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 23, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Holcim (HCMLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $71.00 to $88.00. The current price Holcim (HCMLY) is trading at is $9.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
