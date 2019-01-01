HORNBACH Holding AG and Co KGaA and its subsidiaries are involved in the business of Retail and Real estate segments. The company's operating segment include HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup; HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup and HORNBACH Immobilien AG subgroup. It generates maximum revenue from the HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany. Products are structured in the following divisions: Hardware/Electrical, Paint/Wallpaper/Flooring, Construction Materials/Timber/Prefabricated Components, Sanitary/Tiles, and Garden.