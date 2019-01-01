QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
2.37/1.93%
52 Wk
97.4 - 123.14
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
19.47
Open
-
P/E
10.58
EPS
1.98
Shares
15.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HORNBACH Holding AG and Co KGaA and its subsidiaries are involved in the business of Retail and Real estate segments. The company's operating segment include HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup; HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup and HORNBACH Immobilien AG subgroup. It generates maximum revenue from the HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany. Products are structured in the following divisions: Hardware/Electrical, Paint/Wallpaper/Flooring, Construction Materials/Timber/Prefabricated Components, Sanitary/Tiles, and Garden.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HORNBACH Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HORNBACH Holding (HBBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HORNBACH Holding (OTCPK: HBBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HORNBACH Holding's (HBBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HORNBACH Holding.

Q

What is the target price for HORNBACH Holding (HBBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HORNBACH Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for HORNBACH Holding (HBBHF)?

A

The stock price for HORNBACH Holding (OTCPK: HBBHF) is $123.135 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 18:40:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HORNBACH Holding (HBBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HORNBACH Holding.

Q

When is HORNBACH Holding (OTCPK:HBBHF) reporting earnings?

A

HORNBACH Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HORNBACH Holding (HBBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HORNBACH Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does HORNBACH Holding (HBBHF) operate in?

A

HORNBACH Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.