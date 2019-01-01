ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
HORNBACH Holding
(OTCPK:HBBHF)
134.00
00
At close: Mar 17
109.9662
-24.0338[-17.94%]
PreMarket: 5:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low109.97 - 134
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E10.08
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield2.51/1.87%
Payout Ratio16.03
EPS-1.18
Total Float-

HORNBACH Holding (OTC:HBBHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HORNBACH Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$1.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of HORNBACH Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

HORNBACH Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is HORNBACH Holding (OTCPK:HBBHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for HORNBACH Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HORNBACH Holding (OTCPK:HBBHF)?
A

There are no earnings for HORNBACH Holding

Q
What were HORNBACH Holding’s (OTCPK:HBBHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for HORNBACH Holding

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.