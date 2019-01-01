QQQ
Range
4.8 - 5.26
Vol / Avg.
120.2K/234.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.61 - 24.2
Mkt Cap
157.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
32.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The company's pipeline products include HPN424, HPN536, HPN217, and others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Harpoon Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harpoon Therapeutics's (HARP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting HARP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 294.19% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)?

A

The stock price for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) is $4.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harpoon Therapeutics.

Q

When is Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) reporting earnings?

A

Harpoon Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harpoon Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) operate in?

A

Harpoon Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.