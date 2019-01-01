QQQ
Range
0.44 - 0.47
Vol / Avg.
126.8K/122.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.69
Mkt Cap
16.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
Silver Hammer Mining Corp is engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Lacy Property. Its projects include the Silver Strand project, the Eliza silver project, the Silverton silver mine project and the Lacy project.

Silver Hammer Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Hammer Mining (HAMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Hammer Mining (OTCQB: HAMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Hammer Mining's (HAMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Hammer Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Hammer Mining (HAMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Hammer Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Hammer Mining (HAMRF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Hammer Mining (OTCQB: HAMRF) is $0.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Hammer Mining (HAMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Hammer Mining.

Q

When is Silver Hammer Mining (OTCQB:HAMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Hammer Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Hammer Mining (HAMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Hammer Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Hammer Mining (HAMRF) operate in?

A

