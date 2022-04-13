Could Technology's Growing Demand For Silver Present Opportunities For Mining Companies Like This One?

Photo by Silver Hammer Mining

Silver plays a vital role in today’s technology. Silver is deeply integrated into modern devices from some of the world’s strongest alloys, to the most delicate circuit boards.

Silver has broad applications in energy devices as a highly conductive metal with high malleability, microelectronics, batteries and superconductors. It’s used in Air Force transports and Army helicopters because it is an exceptionally tough metal.

Demand for the precious metal is reportedly growing, and the world is increasingly espousing more technologies relying on silver in everything from electronics and electric vehicles to 5G networks and solar panels.

Global Demand

Global demand for silver is expected to achieve a six-year high of 1.025 billion ounces.

The use of silver in printed and flexible electronics is forecasted to rise 54% from 48 million ounces (Moz) in 2021 to 74 Moz in 2030.

Demand is forecast to increase by 8% to a record 524 Moz.

Silver is the best electrical and thermal conductor of all metals and is in high demand in industrial fabrication.

Printed And Flexible Electronics

According to a Market Trend Report, silver demand for printed and flexible electronics is forecast to increase 54%, from 48 Moz in 2021 to 74 Moz in 2030, consuming 615 Moz for these applications during the 10-year timeframe as the market continues to mature and expand.

Printed and flexible electronics are vital to the evolution of electronic technologies as they are the backbones in a wide range of products, including sensors for temperature, motion, pressure, lighting, carbon monoxide, moisture/relative humidity and heart rate.

As the world drives toward greater connectivity, silver is expected to play a vital role in the expansion of flexible and printed electronics technologies.

Could This Be Positive For Silver Miners And Investors?

Silver may continue to be in high demand with many opportunities for its use, possibly presenting economic opportunities for investors, companies and silver-rich states like Nevada, Arizona, Alaska and Idaho.

The silver mining industry has seen players like Silver Hammer Mining Corp. HAMR HAMRF, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FVI and Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS scrambling to meet demand.

A junior resource company, Silver Hammer Mining’s flagship asset is the Silver Strand Mine, which comprises 70 claims over a 5.5 kilometer strike length atop a silver belt in the Coeur d’Alene mining district in Idaho.

The district has produced over 1.2 billion ounces of silver and is host to some of the world’s largest silver mines, many of which were mined to depths exceeding 1,800 meters; while the Silver Strand Mine has only been mined to 90 meters depth.

Silver Hammer is one company reporting that demand has helped in multiple ways. The company also states that it has:

A portfolio of silver-focused assets with significant exploration potential and a clear path to production.

A world-class team with collective decades of experience in exploration, mine development and capital markets.

Favorable silver supply/demand dynamics.

Tight share structure.

Well financed to explore and advance toward production.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.