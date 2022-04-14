With Two Projects In Nevada, This Company Says It's Aiming To Be A Major Mining Player In The Area

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Buried underground in Nevada is a trove of precious metals that has made the state a mining hotbed for a long time.

According to the Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies, Nevada is the most attractive jurisdiction in the world for mining investment.

The “Silver State”, as it is known, ranks high among 77 jurisdictions worldwide based on its geologic attributes — minerals and metals — and government policies that encourage or deter exploration and investment.

Nevada has reportedly experienced a modern mining boom for decades, starting with the discovery of the Carlin Trend gold deposits in the early 1960s. Many mining activities have gone underground since the days of open-pit mining.

Spearheaded by companies like Premier Gold Mines USA Inc., a subsidiary of I-80 Gold Corp. (TSE: IAU), GoldMining Inc. (TSE: GOLD) and Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF), the future of Nevada’s mining future may look bright.

Silver Hammer Mining, a junior resource company, reports that it is actively exploring for silver, gold and other metals at two Nevada sites — the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine — in what is said to be one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions.

The Eliza Silver Project

The Eliza Silver Project is located along strike of the Hamilton Mining District in Nevada’s highest-grade silver district, which produced 40 million ounces of silver with grades up to 25,000 grams per tonne between 1876 and 1890.

Surface samples collected at the nearby California Mine graded 24,956 grams per tonne of silver, and information gained from a detailed geologic map indicates that Eliza and the Hamilton District contain high-grade silver mineralization hosted by the same formation; however, no significant modern work or drilling has been done on the project in over half a century.

Silver Hammer says it plans to deploy a new geologic model that will explore the down-throw side of the Eberhardt Fault that separates the Hamilton District from the Eliza Property.

Hamilton District Highlights: (Source: Silver Hammer Mining Investor Presentation Fall 2021)

Exceptional grade: Assays reported at $15,000 per ton ($1.83 per ounce) — three times higher grade than Comstock

Assays reported at $15,000 per ton ($1.83 per ounce) — three times higher grade than Comstock Large production: Estimated 40 million ounces in just a few years; worth up to $1.97 billion, inflation-adjusted.

Estimated 40 million ounces in just a few years; worth up to $1.97 billion, inflation-adjusted. New geologic concept: Historic mining exploited only outcropping zones of silver-hosting carbonates.

Historic mining exploited only outcropping zones of silver-hosting carbonates. Extension under shallow cover: Surface grades over 800 ounces per tonne may demonstrate untested potential.

The Silverton Silver Mine

The past-producing Silverton Silver Mine is located in eastern Nevada’s ‘Silver Alley,’ with high-grade historic production of up to 933 grams per tonne of silver.

Despite significant surface exposures and grab samples grading up to 499 grams per tonne of silver and 1.99 grams per tonne of gold, no modern-day drilling or subsurface exploration techniques have been conducted on the project since the 1920s.

The first modern work is underway, including satellite imaging that shows similar color anomalies to Kinross’s 15 million ounces of gold at the Round Mountain mine.

Numerous large deposits are located in ‘Silver Alley,’ including the 174 million ounces in Tonopah silver project and the Tybo project, which produced 100 million ounces of silver equivalent.

Other highlights include:

Prolific silver and gold production since the 1860s

Silverton mine is a proven producer, reporting grades in the 1930s of up to 30 ounces per tonne (933 grams per tonne) of silver

No drilling since the 1920s

Significant outcropping silver — grab samples grading up to 692 grams per tonne of silver, 6.1 grams per tonne gold.

Silver Hammer believes its growing portfolio of silver-focused, near-term production assets provides it with leveraged exposure to rising precious metals prices and says it is looking forward to the future.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Tom Fisk from Pexels