Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.92 - 9.9
Mkt Cap
25.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 12:52AM
Galaxy Entertainment is one of six casino license holders in Macao. Its major properties include Starworld casino in the Macao Peninsula and Galaxy Macau phases 1 and 2 in Cotai, with a hotel room inventory of approximately 4,329.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galaxy Entertainment Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTCPK: GXYEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galaxy Entertainment Gr's (GXYEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galaxy Entertainment Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galaxy Entertainment Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYEF)?

A

The stock price for Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTCPK: GXYEF) is $5.88 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:14:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galaxy Entertainment Gr.

Q

When is Galaxy Entertainment Gr (OTCPK:GXYEF) reporting earnings?

A

Galaxy Entertainment Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galaxy Entertainment Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Galaxy Entertainment Gr (GXYEF) operate in?

A

Galaxy Entertainment Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.