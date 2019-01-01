ñol

GobiMin
(OTCPK:GMNFF)
0.1526
00
At close: May 20
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.14 - 0.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 49.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 14.1K
Mkt Cap7.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

GobiMin (OTC:GMNFF), Dividends

GobiMin issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GobiMin generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 15, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GobiMin Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GobiMin (GMNFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GobiMin. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 26, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own GobiMin (GMNFF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GobiMin (GMNFF). The last dividend payout was on June 26, 2006 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next GobiMin (GMNFF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GobiMin (GMNFF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 26, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for GobiMin (OTCPK:GMNFF)?
A

GobiMin has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for GobiMin (GMNFF) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 26, 2006.

