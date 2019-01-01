ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Genuine Marketing Group
(OTCPK:GMGZ)
$0.90
At close: Sep 14
Day Range0.89 - 0.952 Wk Range- - -Open / Close0.89 / 0.9Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.0.2K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Genuine Marketing Group Stock (OTC:GMGZ), Quotes and News Summary

Genuine Marketing Group Stock (OTC: GMGZ)

Day Range0.89 - 0.952 Wk Range- - -Open / Close0.89 / 0.9Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.0.2K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
Genuine Marketing Group Inc is a retail and consumer-focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPtag. The company engages in the development of proprietary technology and establishing a marketing network. It combines the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the contracts of the IBM blockchain, It integrates brand marketing and measuring consumer sentiment into the everyday consumer shopping experience.
Read More

Genuine Marketing Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Genuine Marketing Group (OTCPK: GMGZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Genuine Marketing Group's (GMGZ) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Genuine Marketing Group.

Q
What is the target price for Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Genuine Marketing Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ)?
A

The stock price for Genuine Marketing Group (OTCPK: GMGZ) is $0.9 last updated Today at September 14, 2022, 7:03 PM UTC.

Q
Does Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genuine Marketing Group.

Q
When is Genuine Marketing Group (OTCPK:GMGZ) reporting earnings?
A

Genuine Marketing Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Genuine Marketing Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) operate in?
A

Genuine Marketing Group is in the Communication Services sector and Advertising Agencies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.