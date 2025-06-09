Cannabis Transparency Gets Boost With GMGZ's Blockchain Beta

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. GMGZ announced the beta launch of its blockchain-based platform ZPTAG for the cannabis industry, partnering with Ignite Dispensary to pilot the technology across select locations in Wisconsin.

The announcement was made Monday morning during the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, one of the industry's leading gatherings of investors, operators and executives.

Beginning June 20, the beta program will cover nine SKUs, including pre-rolls, gummies and infused snack mixes, all tagged with unique identifiers enabling full lifecycle tracking. The ZPTAG platform provides seed-to-sale transparency, offering real-time access to product certifications, lab results and logistics milestones through a mobile application.

According to GMGZ, the system is designed to support government compliance while enhancing supply chain visibility and building consumer trust. It expands upon the company's prior work in Carbon Intensity (CI) scoring and now applies similar principles to reward responsible operators in the regulated cannabis space.

"We are pleased to be launching our cannabis efforts with Ignite Dispensary and working closely with our longtime partner and industry expert, Tim Frey," said Chuck Chastain, CEO of Genuine Marketing Group. "His attention to detail and wealth of cannabis knowledge is indispensable for GMG. I can't think of a better way to ensure ZPTAG delivers for the industry."

Ignite Dispensary founder Timothy Frey said the partnership reflects his company's commitment to transparency and consumer confidence. "ZPTAG lets us take that to the next level by giving you an easy way to see exactly what you are getting and why we stand behind it," said Frey. "It is just one more way we are working to elevate the experience and continue building trust with our community."

The beta will initially launch across Ignite's Wisconsin operations, with plans to expand to other hemp-derived and cannabis products, including THC-infused beverages, tinctures and flower. A broader national rollout is expected in late 2025 and early 2026.

