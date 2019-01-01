QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ContourGlobal PLC develops, acquires, owns and operates wholesale power generation businesses with thermal and renewable power generation assets in Europe. Its business segments include Thermal energy and Renewable energy. The thermal energy segment consists of plants using conventional fuels, specifically natural gas, coal, fuel oil, and diesel. Renewable energy segment consists of power generating plants using renewable resources of wind, solar and hydropower. The company has a market presence in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Thermal energy segment.

ContourGlobal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ContourGlobal (GLOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ContourGlobal (OTCPK: GLOFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ContourGlobal's (GLOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ContourGlobal.

Q

What is the target price for ContourGlobal (GLOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ContourGlobal

Q

Current Stock Price for ContourGlobal (GLOFF)?

A

The stock price for ContourGlobal (OTCPK: GLOFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ContourGlobal (GLOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ContourGlobal.

Q

When is ContourGlobal (OTCPK:GLOFF) reporting earnings?

A

ContourGlobal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ContourGlobal (GLOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ContourGlobal.

Q

What sector and industry does ContourGlobal (GLOFF) operate in?

A

ContourGlobal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.