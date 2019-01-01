ContourGlobal PLC develops, acquires, owns and operates wholesale power generation businesses with thermal and renewable power generation assets in Europe. Its business segments include Thermal energy and Renewable energy. The thermal energy segment consists of plants using conventional fuels, specifically natural gas, coal, fuel oil, and diesel. Renewable energy segment consists of power generating plants using renewable resources of wind, solar and hydropower. The company has a market presence in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Thermal energy segment.