Range
0.95 - 1.05
Vol / Avg.
14.3K/14.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
53.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.04
P/E
3.93
EPS
0.23
Shares
55.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company's mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.

Globex Mining Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globex Mining Enterprises (GLBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCQX: GLBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Globex Mining Enterprises's (GLBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Globex Mining Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Globex Mining Enterprises (GLBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Globex Mining Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Globex Mining Enterprises (GLBXF)?

A

The stock price for Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCQX: GLBXF) is $0.967575 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globex Mining Enterprises (GLBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globex Mining Enterprises.

Q

When is Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCQX:GLBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Globex Mining Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Globex Mining Enterprises (GLBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globex Mining Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Globex Mining Enterprises (GLBXF) operate in?

A

Globex Mining Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.