QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Globex Mining Enterprises
(OTCQX:GLBXF)
0.9463
0.0199[2.15%]
At close: Jun 2
0.26
-0.6863[-72.52%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low0.93 - 0.96
52 Week High/Low0.71 - 1.34
Open / Close0.95 / 0.95
Float / Outstanding- / 55.5M
Vol / Avg.35.3K / 16K
Mkt Cap52.5M
P/E2.96
50d Avg. Price1.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Globex Mining Enterprises (OTC:GLBXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Globex Mining Enterprises reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$545K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Globex Mining Enterprises using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Globex Mining Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q
When is Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCQX:GLBXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Globex Mining Enterprises

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Globex Mining Enterprises (OTCQX:GLBXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Globex Mining Enterprises

Q
What were Globex Mining Enterprises’s (OTCQX:GLBXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Globex Mining Enterprises

