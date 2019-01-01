ñol

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5
(NYSE:GJO)
23.12
00
At close: Jun 1

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 (NYSE:GJO), Dividends

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.10%

Annual Dividend

$0.7102

Last Dividend

Jul 13, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 (GJO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on July 16, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 (GJO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

Q
How much per share is the next Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 (GJO) dividend?
A

Q
What is the dividend yield for Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities, Inc. on behalf of STRATS(SM) Trust for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Securities, Series 2004-5 (NYSE:GJO)?
A

