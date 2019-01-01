ñol

Gulf Island Fabrication
(NASDAQ:GIFI)
3.35
-0.01[-0.30%]
At close: Jun 2
3.41
0.0600[1.79%]
After Hours: 7:53PM EDT
Day High/Low3.34 - 3.42
52 Week High/Low3.33 - 5.24
Open / Close3.42 / 3.36
Float / Outstanding13.4M / 15.8M
Vol / Avg.10.5K / 35.3K
Mkt Cap52.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.32
Total Float13.4M

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), Dividends

Gulf Island Fabrication issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gulf Island Fabrication generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.32%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Nov 10, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gulf Island Fabrication Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Island Fabrication. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on November 24, 2017.

Q
What date did I need to own Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI). The last dividend payout was on November 24, 2017 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on November 24, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)?
A

Gulf Island Fabrication has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) was $0.01 and was paid out next on November 24, 2017.

