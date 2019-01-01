ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Global Industrial
(NYSE:GIC)
35.40
0.66[1.90%]
At close: Jun 2
35.47
0.0700[0.20%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low34.73 - 35.69
52 Week High/Low28.35 - 45.21
Open / Close34.73 / 35.47
Float / Outstanding12.9M / 37.9M
Vol / Avg.28K / 62.1K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E15.3
50d Avg. Price32.51
Div / Yield0.72/2.07%
Payout Ratio29.07
EPS0.58
Total Float12.9M

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC), Dividends

Global Industrial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Industrial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.34%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Global Industrial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Industrial (GIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Industrial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on May 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Industrial (GIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Industrial (GIC). The last dividend payout was on May 23, 2022 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next Global Industrial (GIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Industrial (GIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on May 23, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)?
A

Global Industrial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Global Industrial (GIC) was $0.18 and was paid out next on May 23, 2022.

