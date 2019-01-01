ñol

PGIM Global High Yield
(NYSE:GHY)
12.58
0.06[0.48%]
At close: Jun 2
12.5147
-0.0653[-0.52%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low12.47 - 12.59
52 Week High/Low11.77 - 16.1
Open / Close12.53 / 12.53
Float / Outstanding- / 40.9M
Vol / Avg.143.6K / 124K
Mkt Cap514.8M
P/E24.08
50d Avg. Price12.75
Div / Yield1.26/10.06%
Payout Ratio242.31
EPS-
Total Float-

PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY), Dividends

PGIM Global High Yield issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PGIM Global High Yield generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.09%

Annual Dividend

$1.26

Last Dividend

Apr 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PGIM Global High Yield Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGIM Global High Yield. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGIM Global High Yield (GHY). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGIM Global High Yield (GHY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY)?
A

PGIM Global High Yield has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PGIM Global High Yield (GHY) was $0.10 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

