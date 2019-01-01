ñol

Green and Hill Industries
(OTCEM:GHIL)
~0
00
At close: May 9

Green and Hill Industries (OTC:GHIL), Dividends

Green and Hill Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Green and Hill Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Green and Hill Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green and Hill Industries.

Q
What date did I need to own Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green and Hill Industries.

Q
How much per share is the next Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green and Hill Industries.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Green and Hill Industries (OTCEM:GHIL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green and Hill Industries.

