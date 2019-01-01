QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Green and Hill Industries Inc is a branding company and the owner of Ross' Gold. The group license its brand in Canada for medical cannabis strains called Ross's Platinum, Ross's Gold, Ross's Silver and Ross's Bronze with specific THC/CBD levels for specific ailments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Green and Hill Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green and Hill Industries (OTCEM: GHIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Green and Hill Industries's (GHIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green and Hill Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green and Hill Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Green and Hill Industries (GHIL)?

A

The stock price for Green and Hill Industries (OTCEM: GHIL) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:08:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green and Hill Industries.

Q

When is Green and Hill Industries (OTCEM:GHIL) reporting earnings?

A

Green and Hill Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green and Hill Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Green and Hill Industries (GHIL) operate in?

A

Green and Hill Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.