ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Green and Hill Industries
(OTCEM:GHIL)
~0
00
At close: May 9

Green and Hill Industries (OTC:GHIL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Green and Hill Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Green and Hill Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Green and Hill Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Green and Hill Industries (OTCEM:GHIL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Green and Hill Industries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Green and Hill Industries (OTCEM:GHIL)?
A

There are no earnings for Green and Hill Industries

Q
What were Green and Hill Industries’s (OTCEM:GHIL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Green and Hill Industries

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.