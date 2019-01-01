QQQ
Range
0.38 - 0.38
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.76
Mkt Cap
172.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
1.52
Shares
450.8M
Outstanding
G-Resources Group Ltd is an investment and financial services company. The company is split across three segments: Principal investment business, Financial services business, and Real property business. The Principal investment business which derives majority revenue invests in listed and unlisted financial securities, including shares, bonds, and managed investments. The Financial services business generates revenue primarily from interest from money lending operations, and partly from commission income from financial services provided. The Real property business invests in Hong Kong commercial property and derives income through rent.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

G-Resources Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G-Resources Group (GGPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G-Resources Group (OTCPK: GGPXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G-Resources Group's (GGPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G-Resources Group.

Q

What is the target price for G-Resources Group (GGPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G-Resources Group

Q

Current Stock Price for G-Resources Group (GGPXF)?

A

The stock price for G-Resources Group (OTCPK: GGPXF) is $0.3823 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G-Resources Group (GGPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for G-Resources Group.

Q

When is G-Resources Group (OTCPK:GGPXF) reporting earnings?

A

G-Resources Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is G-Resources Group (GGPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G-Resources Group.

Q

What sector and industry does G-Resources Group (GGPXF) operate in?

A

G-Resources Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.