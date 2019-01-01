G-Resources Group Ltd is an investment and financial services company. The company is split across three segments: Principal investment business, Financial services business, and Real property business. The Principal investment business which derives majority revenue invests in listed and unlisted financial securities, including shares, bonds, and managed investments. The Financial services business generates revenue primarily from interest from money lending operations, and partly from commission income from financial services provided. The Real property business invests in Hong Kong commercial property and derives income through rent.