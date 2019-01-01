ñol

G-Resources Group
(OTCPK:GGPXF)
0.3165
00
At close: May 16
0.4028
0.0863[27.27%]
After Hours: 8:50AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.76
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 450.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5K
Mkt Cap142.7M
P/E2.04
50d Avg. Price0.33
Div / Yield0.02/4.84%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

G-Resources Group (OTC:GGPXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

G-Resources Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of G-Resources Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

G-Resources Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is G-Resources Group (OTCPK:GGPXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for G-Resources Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for G-Resources Group (OTCPK:GGPXF)?
A

There are no earnings for G-Resources Group

Q
What were G-Resources Group’s (OTCPK:GGPXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for G-Resources Group

