Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
6.6M/13.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
10.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 2:49PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Green Globe International Inc is a Hemp manufacturing company.

Green Globe International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Green Globe International (GGII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Globe International (OTCPK: GGII) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Green Globe International's (GGII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Globe International.

Q

What is the target price for Green Globe International (GGII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Globe International

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Globe International (GGII)?

A

The stock price for Green Globe International (OTCPK: GGII) is $0.0029 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Green Globe International (GGII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Globe International.

Q

When is Green Globe International (OTCPK:GGII) reporting earnings?

A

Green Globe International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Globe International (GGII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Globe International.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Globe International (GGII) operate in?

A

Green Globe International is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.