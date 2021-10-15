Hip-Hop Icon Rick Ross, Rap Snacks Founder James Lindsay Partner With Green Globe On Hemp Hop Smokables And More Coming Soon

Green Globe's Hempacco (OTCPK: GGII), Rick Ross and James Lindsay have partnered to develop and manufacture a line of hemp blunt smoking paper and Functional Hemp Cannabinoid cigarettes under a new company Hemp Hop Smokables, which will include a line of hemp smokables with various cannabinoids, Delta 8 products and hemp blunt rolling papers.

GGII's joint venture with Ross and Lindsay's widely renowned talent and vast social media followers will move Hempacco’s mission of "Disrupting Tobacco®" a bit closer to reality, the company's co-owners and Ross, a proponent of the health benefits of hemp and CBD, heartily agreed.

"I truly believe in the health benefits of Hemp derived products," said Ross, co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables. "Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids. Working with James Lindsay and Hempacco's team, including Lue, Jorge, and Sandro, has been fantastic. We've already started developing the flavors as well as the look and feel of all the products."

Jorge Olsen, GGII co-founder and chief marketing office, said he couldn't agree more about the benefits of hemp and even more perhaps, the benefits of this joint venture with Hop Hop icon Ross and Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay.

"This joint venture will immediately make us the largest hemp brand, certainly within weeks of launching because of Rick's 27 million social media followers,” Olsen told Benzinga. "With the help of Rick and James and their team, we're introducing an amazing new brand."

The partnership allows Hemp Hop to use Hempacco's team and intellectual property, including patents to flavor, develop, infuse and manufacture hemp cigarettes, explained Sandro Piancone, CEO and co-founder of Hempacco.

"Working with Rick Ross and James has been an experience in professionalism and dedication. Rick’s attention to detail brings immeasurable quality to the flavoring and developing of the hemp CBD cigarettes and hemp wraps,” Piancone said.

“We’re thrilled about this and we’re also excited to be able to announce it here at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference,” Piacone, who spoke at the conference in New York, told Benzinga. “Some of the new products will include new flavors like Hemp Hop and Rick Rosé and will be coming out soon.”

Lindsay, the co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables, pointed out that he’s been in the industry for a while.

"This is not my first consumer product. I launched Rap Snacks 27 years ago with the vision to create products that speak to the culture. Now Rap Snacks are sold in supermarkets and convenience stores all over the country. Our network of distributors are ready to welcome the product to their shelves and provide consumers with a product that has cultural representation," Lindsay said.