There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Gardens Group Inc is in the business of developing and selling plant-based beverages. The company operates in one dominant industry segment, the Manufacturing, and Marketing of Vegetable-based Alternative Milk Products. The company operated solely in Canada. It offers vegetable based non-dairy beverages under the Veggemo brand.

Analyst Ratings

Global Gardens Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Gardens Group (GGGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Gardens Group (OTCEM: GGGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Gardens Group's (GGGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Gardens Group.

Q

What is the target price for Global Gardens Group (GGGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Gardens Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Gardens Group (GGGRF)?

A

The stock price for Global Gardens Group (OTCEM: GGGRF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 16:49:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Gardens Group (GGGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Gardens Group.

Q

When is Global Gardens Group (OTCEM:GGGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Gardens Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Gardens Group (GGGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Gardens Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Gardens Group (GGGRF) operate in?

A

Global Gardens Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.