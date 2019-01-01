QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.1 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
10.6K/218.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
38.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
3.78
EPS
0.01
Shares
356.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Galane Gold Ltd is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana, South Africa and New Mexico. The company's projects include Mupane in Botswana; Galaxy in South Africa; and Summit and Banner Mill in the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galane Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galane Gold (GGGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galane Gold (OTCQB: GGGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galane Gold's (GGGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galane Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Galane Gold (GGGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galane Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Galane Gold (GGGOF)?

A

The stock price for Galane Gold (OTCQB: GGGOF) is $0.107 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:30:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galane Gold (GGGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galane Gold.

Q

When is Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Galane Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galane Gold (GGGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galane Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Galane Gold (GGGOF) operate in?

A

Galane Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.