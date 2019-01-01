QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
12.2K/43.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
16.29
EPS
-0.01
Shares
211.8M
Outstanding
Goldgroup Mining Inc is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration company with a upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San Jose de Gracia, located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Goldgroup Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldgroup Mining (OTCPK: GGAZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldgroup Mining's (GGAZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldgroup Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldgroup Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF)?

A

The stock price for Goldgroup Mining (OTCPK: GGAZF) is $0.02915 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:24:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldgroup Mining.

Q

When is Goldgroup Mining (OTCPK:GGAZF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldgroup Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldgroup Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldgroup Mining (GGAZF) operate in?

A

Goldgroup Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.