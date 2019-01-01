Goldgroup Mining Inc is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration company with a upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San Jose de Gracia, located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.