GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.420
Quarterly Revenue
$1.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.8B
Earnings History
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Questions & Answers
When is GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) reporting earnings?
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
What were GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (NASDAQ:GFS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
